Nepal reports first death due to COVID-19 on Saturday

The woman had delivered a baby last week at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. She was discharged from the hospital next day. Later she reported fever and respiratory difficulties. The woman died on the way to the hospital. According to the Health Ministry her COVID-19 test was conducted which turned out positive.

Meanwhile, thirteen new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nepal on Saturday taking total number to 281. The condition of all new patients is reported to be normal. There are 244 active cases in Nepal, while 36 patients have been recovered so far.

Out of seven provinces in the country, six have been affected by the corona virus. Province 2 reported maximum 111 cases, Province 5 having 109 cases, Province 1 has 36, Bagmati having 17, Gandaki has 3 and Sudurpashchim reported 5 cases till now. Karnali province remained COVID-19 free so far. At present 16,366 people are under quarantine and 320 persons kept in isolation across the Himalayan nation.