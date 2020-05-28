Nepal reports fifth COVID-19 fatality

According to the Ministry of Health and Population a 56 year old man died of corona virus from Lalitpur district.

The Ministry spokesperson said 156 more persons tested positive today for COVID-19 taking total number to 1042.

This is the highest number of positive cases reported in a single day. There is a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in Nepal.

In last four days more than 400 persons diagnosed with corona virus. There are now 850 active cases, while 187 people have been recovered.

Five persons have died of COVID-19 so far. Out of 77 districts 51 have reported corona virus infection.

Province 1, 2 and 5 are the most affected by the COVID-19. Province 2 reported maximum 415 cases followed by Province 5 with 369 cases and Province 1 having 129 cases.