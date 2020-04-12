Nepal reports 3 new cases of Coronavirus; total number of cases gone up to 12

Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota in his regular media briefing in Kathmandu on Sunday said test results of three persons aged 37, 44 and 55 found postive. He said they are undergoing treatment in Birgunj and their condition is normal.

Dr Devkota informed that 5184 tests have been conducted in the country so far including 795 samples tested in the last 24 hours. He also said, 7973 persons have been kept in quarantine throughout the country while 85 persons are in isolation.