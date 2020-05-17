Nepal reports 2nd death due to COVID-19

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, he came to Nepal on May 12 and had been placed in quarantine facility.

His swab sample tested positive. Earlier a 29-year-old woman from Sindhupalchowk district died of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal reached to 295 after 13 more persons tested positive on Sunday.

The condition of all new patients is reported to be normal. There are 257 active cases in Nepal, while 36 patients have been recovered so far.

Currently, 18357 people are under quarantine and 346 persons kept in isolation across the Himalayan nation.