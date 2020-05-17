Nepal reports 1st death due to COVID-19, total reach 291

According to the Ministry of Health and Population 10 persons from Rautahat district diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday. All new patients are male and their condition is reported to be normal.

There are 254 active cases in Nepal, while 36 patients have been recovered so far. Out of seven provinces in the Himalayan nation, six are affected by the corona virus.

Meanwhile, Nepal reported first death due to COVID-19 on Saturday. A 29-year-old woman from Sindhupalchowk district died of Coronavirus.

The woman had delivered a baby last week at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. She was discharged from the hospital next day. Later she reported fever and respiratory difficulties. The woman died on the way to the hospital. According to the Health Ministry her COVID-19 test was conducted which turned out positive.