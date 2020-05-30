Nepal reports 189 new cases of COVID-19; Total number soars to 1401

In last few days COVID-19 cases are continuously increasing in the Himalayan nation. Since Monday over 800 persons have been diagnosed with corona virus. Meanwhile, 13 more persons cured and discharged from various hospitals during last 24 hours.

There are 1176 active cases, while 219 people have been recovered so far. Six persons have died of COVID-19. Currently 110078 people are under quarantine and 1176 persons kept in isolation across the country. Out of 77 districts 53 have reported corona virus infection till date.