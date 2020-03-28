Nepal reported fifth case of COVID-19

According to Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population her condition is stable.

Nepal has conducted 875 tests so far out of which 870 have come out negative while five persons tested positive.

Four patients are currently in isolation and one has been recovered.

Meanwhile, Nepal has sent an aircraft for China to collect medical supplies including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and test kits for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Nepal Airlines plane took off from Kathmandu this afternoon and expected to return on Sunday.