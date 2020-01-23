Nepal: Polling to elect 18 members of National Assembly underway

According to Election Commission of Nepal, a total 2,056 voters including 550 members from seven provincial assemblies and 1,506 representatives from local bodies are eligible to cast their votes.

A total 45 candidates from six political parties including ruling Nepal Communist Party and main opposition Nepali Congress are in fray.

The two year tenure of 19 lawmakers of 59 members National Assembly is expiring on March 3. One seat will be filled by the presidential appointment on recommendation of the government.

The counting of votes will start soon after completion of polling and results are also likely to be declared today itself.