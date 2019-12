Nepal police detains 122 Chinese nationals for engaging in suspicious activities

They were held from various parts of Kathmandu o Monday.

Chief of Metropolitan Police Crime Division and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sahakul Thapa told AIR that detained Chinese citizens were illegally staying and engaged in some suspicious activities.

He said further investigation is underway.

According to media reports detained Chinese nationals were overstaying their tourist visas and suspected to be involved in illegal economic activities.