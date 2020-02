Nepal PM Oli inducts former Deputy Speaker Shivamaya Tumbahangphe as Minister for Law

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to Tumbahangphe in Kathmandu on Monday afternoon.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other dignitaries were also attended the swearing in ceremony.

The post of Law Minister was lying vacant since 24 December 2019 when Samajwadi Party Nepal had quit Oli government.