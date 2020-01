In a tweet Oli said “This morning I had telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modiji. We exchanged new year’s greetings and best wishes. We shared that the year 2019 proved to be successful in elevating bilateral ties to new height and expressed our confidence that the year 2020 will be equally successful in taking our relations to the next level by resolving pending issues.I renewed my cordial invitation to Modiji for a visit to Nepal.”

