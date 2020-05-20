Nepal: Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 427 after 25 more persons tests positive today

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 13 persons in Kapilvastu district, 6 in Banke, 5 in Dhankuta and one in Nawalparasi (West) districts diagnosed with COVID-19 today.

New patients are from 3 to 48 years of age and their condition is normal. There are 380 active cases in Nepal, while 45 patients have been recovered.

Two persons lost their lives due to corona virus so far. Currently 23202 people are under quarantine and 380 persons kept in isolation across the country.

Out of 77 districts of Nepal 38 have been affected by the corona virus.