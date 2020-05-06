Nepal: Number of Coronavirus cases climbs to 99 after 17 more persons tested positive today

According to the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population 17 persons from Parsa district have been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Out of 17 new patients ten are male and seven are female.

He said all patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals and their condition is normal. There are 77 active cases in the Himalayan nation, while 22 patients have been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, Nepal Government has extended nationwide lockdown till 18th May. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held in Kathmandu today.