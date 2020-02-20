Earlier in the day, an audio clip was circulated on social media reportedly having conversation between Mr Baskota and another person. In the reported audio, Mr Baskota is allegedly talking about commission in the process of procuring security printing press.
Nepal: Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota resigns
Earlier in the day, an audio clip was circulated on social media reportedly having conversation between Mr Baskota and another person. In the reported audio, Mr Baskota is allegedly talking about commission in the process of procuring security printing press.