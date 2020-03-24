Nepal imposes nationwide lockdown to control possible spread of COVID-19

The lockdown started in all 77 districts this morning and will continue till March 31. The people have been asked not to leave their homes except for emergency purpose or to purchase medicines or food stuffs. All public and private vehicles have also been restricted except those used by the security forces or health workers. All domestic commercial flights have ceased their operation.

Anyone violating the rule may land in jail for a month or fined Rs 100. All the government offices have been directed to send their non-essential staff on leave on the condition that they will be available as and when required.

The government has urged all emergency and essential service providing agencies including security, food supply, electricity, communication, customs, quarantine and garbage management and others to function with minimum necessary staff. Similarly, all industries and other private offices have been directed to grant leave to their employees.

The government has asked medical suppliers to maintain smooth supply of essential medicines during the lockdown.

All 77 Chief District Officers (CDOs) have been delegated the responsibility of implementing the decisions taken in line with the Communicable Disease Act, 1963. CDOs can enforce the Local Administration Act 1971, if needed, to enforce the government’s decision.