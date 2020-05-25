Nepal has reported fourth death due to COVID-19

He had tuberculosis and other respiratory ailments and was undergoing treatment at National Medical College in Birgunj. Meanwhile, 79 more persons tested positive today taking total number to 682.

On a positive side 25 persons cured and discharged from various hospitals of the country today. There are now 566 active cases, while 112 people have been recovered. Four persons have died of COVID-19 so far.

Currently 46029 people are under quarantine and 566 persons kept in isolation across the country. All seven provinces of the Himalayan nation are affected by the corona virus. Province 2 and Province 5 are the most affected by the Corona virus. Province 5 reported maximum 292 positive cases and Province 2 confirmed 235 cases till date