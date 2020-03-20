Nepal has committed 100 million rupees to SAARC fund set by PM Modi to fight Coronavirus

Addressing the nation in Kathmandu this evening Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said during SAARC leaders video conference on Coronavirus he had committed to contribute amount for the fund announced by Indian Prime Minister to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his first speech after the renal transplant Nepali Prime Minister Oli urged the citizens to make necessary changes in their daily activities incorporating precautionary measures to fight against the new pandemic that started from China.



Nepali Prime Minister also announced ban on all International flights into the Himalayan Nation from March 22 to 31 along with the strict health check-ups at border sides to rein COVID-19. He said compulsory health check-ups would be introduced at border points for travelers entering Nepal via roads.

It would be coordinated with the neighboring countries. Mr. Oli also announced ban on long distance vehicles movement from March 23 until further notice. He said all government offices except those which provide essential service to remain closed from March 23 to April 3.















