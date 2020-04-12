Nepal govt rules out lifting of lockdown in Himalayan nation till situation normalises in India

In a video conference with Chief Ministers of all seven provinces, Prime Minister Oli said Nepalese government cannot lift lockdown as Covid 19 cases continued to rise in India.

Nepal CM said, the government will have to adopt stricter measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

He stressed the need to step up coordination between the federal government and provincial governments and appealed Chief Ministers to launch awareness campaign on COVID-19.

Nepal has so far reported 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which eight are under going treatment while one person has recovered.