Spokesperson for the government and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Yubaraj Khatiwada said the period of lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended by 10 days until May 7 midnight.

The Himalayan nation has been under lockdown since March 24. Earlier, the lockdown was extended till April 27. Nepal has reported 52 coronavirus cases so far. 36 patients are undergoing treatment while 16 persons have been recovered.