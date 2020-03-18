Nepal govt decides to prohibit entry of people from Europe, West Asia and Gulf

Nepal government has decided to prohibit entry of people from Europe, West Asia and Gulf including Iran and Turkey, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The prohibition will be effective from 20 March midnight and continue till 15 April. The ban will also be applicable to those who wish to travel to Nepal transiting through these regions and countries. The decision was taken by a high-level coordination committee in Kathmandu today.

The government has also decided to close down public places such as movie theaters, cultural centres, gymnasiums, night clubs, swimming pools, stadiums and museums etc. until 30 April. As a precaution public gathering of more than 25 people has been restricted at social, cultural and religious places including party halls, temples, monasteries, mosques and churches. The government has advised the general public to stay at home except for important works.

The government has also decided to close schools, colleges and childhood development centres till 12 April to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to media reports Secondary Education Examination (SEE) which were scheduled to commence from tomorrow has also been postponed until further notice.