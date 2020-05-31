Nepal government extends nationwide lockdown till 14th June

Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada, Minister for Finance, Communications and Information Technology, who is also spokesperson of the government, said that in view of increasing threat of COVID-19 the cabinet decided to extend ongoing lockdown for 12 more days, till 14th June. The government has also decided to suspend international flights until 30th June.

Nepal reported highest single day spike in coronavirus cases with 189 more persons tested positive on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health and Population total number of coronavirus cases have reached to 1401. In last few days COVID-19 cases are continuously increasing in the Himalayan nation.

Since Monday over 800 persons have been diagnosed with corona virus. There are 1176 active cases, while 219 people have been recovered so far. Six persons have died of COVID-19.