Nepal government expresses grief on loss of lives and destruction in West Bengal and Odisha

In a tweet Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said, deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of lives and devastation of infrastructure in the Indian States of West Bengal and Odisha caused by cyclone Amphan.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government and friendly people of India.