Nepal : Fourth case of Coronavirus reported

According to the Ministry of Health and Population a 34-year man in far western Nepal has been tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to a hospital at Dhangadhi in Kailali district and his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the health officials of eight SAARC member countries held a video conference today to contain the novel Coronavirus in South Asia. The members agreed to make a common public domain http://saarc-COIN.org by 13 April 2020 to share experiences and information on COVID19 emergency medical responses.

The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has decided to resume import and export of goods from Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani border crossing points with China.

The import and export will be allowed by following health protocol of Ministry of Health and Population and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

The committee has also decided to facilitate return of foreign nationals stuck at various places in Nepal to their respective countries with the approval of Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.