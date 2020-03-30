Nepal extends ban on all international flights until April 15: COVID-19

The decision was taken by the High Power Coordination Committee for the prevention and control of novel Coronavirus in Kathmandu on Monday.

The government has also decided to allow Nepalis stuck at border points on their way back home on the basis of their identity cards. However, they have to compulsorily undergo a 14-day quarantine at the nearest quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, Nepal has received medical supplies from China to tackle possible COVID-19 outbreak. Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi handed over the supplies to Nepal’s Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal in Kathmandu.

According to Health officials, 917 people have been tested for COVID 19 in the Himalayan nation, out of whom five tested positive. Four patients are currently in isolation while one has recovered.