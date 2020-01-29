Nepal creates new Guinness World Record for organizing highest altitude Fashion Show on earth

The Mount Everest Fashion Runway was held at 5340 meters (17515 feet) elevation at Kala Patthar, near Everest base camp on Sunday. 18 super models from 10 different countries walked the ramp to create the history. The event was part of Nepal Government’s Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign.

The Guinness world record registered the title and awarded certificate to the organizers including Dr. Pankaj Gupta from India and Ms. Ramila Nemkul and Mr. Riken Maharjan from Nepal.

According to a press release issued by the Nepal Tourism Board the main objective of fashion show was to create awareness about climate change and also to give a message to the World that Nepal is the destination for all activities. The designs, patterns and apparel used in the fashion show were bio degradable.

The models also used pro biotic detergent to lessen the carbon foot print. The show was attended by the Secretary of Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal, Kedar Bahadur Adhikari and other dignitaries.