Nepal: COVID-19 positive cases tally climbs to 102

Earlier, two people from Kapilvastu district were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Population there are 72 active cases, while 30 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals. Currently 135 persons kept in isolation and 15,624 people are under quarantine across the country.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 test for members of the parliament and employees was conducted as the Budget session of the parliament commenced from Friday. All 434 persons including members of both houses of the parliament and staff tested negative.