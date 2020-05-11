Nepal: COVID-19 cases jumps to 134 after 24 more tested positive

According to the Ministry of Health and Population 16 persons from Kapilvastu district, 6 from Rupandehi district and one each from Bardiya and Saptari districts diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday.

All patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals and their condition is reported to be normal.

There are 101 active cases in the Himalayan nation, while 33 patients have been recovered so far.

At present 12,701 people are under quarantine and 153 patients kept in isolation across the country.