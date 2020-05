Seventeen persons discharged from the hospitals. There are now 513 persons having coronavirus in Nepal, while 87 people have been recovered.

Three persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 so far. At present 39804 people are under quarantine and 513 persons kept in isolation across the country.

Out of 77 districts of the Himalayan nation 42 are affected by the corona virus. Banke district in Province 5 has reported maximum 142 positive cases.