Nepal celebrates its 70th National Democracy Day today

A special ceremony was held at the Nepal Army Pavilion Tudikhel in Kathmandu to mark the occasion. President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker of the House of Representatives, National Assembly Chairperson, Chief Justice, cabinet ministers, members of parliament, senior government officials and people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

In his address Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said after resolving conflict Nepal is now moving towards economic and social transformation. He said Nepal has created its identity in the world and increased its prestige at various international fourms. Mr. Oli said his government has completed two years after 2017 historic elections.

First year was base for laying foundation of the government and now on his government is working for prosperity of the country. Prime Minister Oli also paid tribute to the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives in the struggle for democracy. Every year, Falgun 7 of the Nepali calendar is commemorated as the National Democracy Day in Nepal. In 2007 Bikram Sambat, on this day, democracy was established in the Himalayan nation ending over a century old autocratic Rana regime.