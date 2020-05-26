Nepal: 90 more person tested positive for COVID-19 today

Tuesday , May 26 2020
This is the highest number of Corona virus cases reported in a single day so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Population the total number of COVID-19 cases have reached to 772 in the Himalayan nation.

On a positive side 43 persons cured and discharged from various hospitals of the country today. There are now 613 active cases, while 155 people have been recovered.

Four persons have died of COVID-19 so far. All seven provinces of Nepal are affected by the corona virus. Province 2 and Province 5 are the most affected by the COVID-19. Province 5 reported maximum 331 positive cases and Province 2 confirmed 268 cases till date.

