Nepal: 36 more persons test COVID-19 positive taking total number to 584

According to the Ministry of Health and Population 36 persons including 27 people from Banke district alone diagnosed with COVID-19 Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the morning 32 persons were tested positive.

There are now 511 persons having corona virus in Nepal, while 70 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

Three persons died due to COVID-19 so far. Currently 32587 people are under quarantine and 511 persons kept in isolation across the country.

Out of 77 districts of the Himalayan nation 41 are affected by the corona virus. Banke district in Province 5 reported maximum 142 positive cases.

