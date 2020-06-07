Nepal: 213 new corona cases reported

In Nepal, 213 more persons tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health and Population total number of coronavirus cases has soared to 3448.

The COVID-19 cases are continuously increasing in the Himalayan nation and over 1800 persons have been diagnosed with coronavirus in last one week.

However, there is a good news also 102 persons cured and discharged from various hospitals today. With this 467 people have been recovered from COVID-19 so far.

Now, Nepal has 2968 active cases, while 13 persons have died of coronavirus. Out of 77 districts 71 have reported coronavirus infection till date.