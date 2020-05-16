Nepal: 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, nine persons tested positive Friday evening. Earlier in the day (Friday) also nine people including eight from Banke district and one from Makawanpur district were diagnosed with COVID-19. The condition of all new patients is reported to be normal.

There are 231 active cases in Nepal, while 36 patients have been recovered so far. At present 15,683 people are under quarantine and 267 persons have been kept in isolation across the Himalayan nation.