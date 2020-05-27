Nepal: 114 more person tested positive for COVID-19; Total cases rises to 886

There is a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in Nepal and in last one week more than 450 persons diagnosed with Corona virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population total number of COVID-19 cases has spiked to 886.

Meanwhile, 28 persons cured and discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday.

There are now 699 active cases, while 183 people have been recovered.

Four persons have died of COVID-19 so far.

47 districts of seven provinces have reported corona virus infection so far. Province 2 and Province 5 are the most affected by the COVID-19. Province 5 reported maximum 365 positive cases and Province 2 confirmed 324 cases till date.