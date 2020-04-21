Nepal: 11 new COVID-19 positive cases reported

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 11 persons from Udayapur district tested positive on Tuesday. The new patients are nine males and two females.

Udayapur has now 24 Coronavirus patients which is highest in Nepal. On April 17, twelve persons were tested positive in Udayapur.

According to media reports, local administration has sealed the area where majority of COVID-19 cases were detected and preparations are underway to seal the entire district.

Nepal has 37 active cases of COVID-19 and their condition is normal, while five persons have been recovered so far.