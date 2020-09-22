NEP will link Education with technology & open up education sector for global exposure of students: PM Modi

Addressing the convocation of the IIT Guwahati through video conferencing today , PM Modi expressed hope that the dream of the young minds would shape the reality of the country in coming days. He said the NEP is aimed at connecting education with technology.



The Prime Minister said that the National Technology Education Forum is being set up under NEP. PM Modi said that there are ample provisions under the NEP for research and funds to be provided in this direction.

The Prime Minister appreciated the fact that 300 students are awarded PHD degrees today. Appreciating the role of the IIT Guwahati in its fight against the Covid -19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that the institute would help the region in mitigating flood and landslide as well as promoting local resources through research .



The Prime Minister hoped that the institute would play a role in setting up Indian Knowledge Institute and a Centre for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction.

The Prime Minister said that Assam and North East are full of possibilities and resources and hoped that IIT Guwahati would extend support in mitigating flood, landslide and disaster.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in his address appreciated the role of the institute in fighting against the Covid -19 pandemic.

Sonowal said that IIT Guwahati has benefited the state in disaster management and risk reduction . Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the institute played an important role in nation building and urged the students to prepare for future challenges.