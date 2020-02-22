Neil Nayyar a multitalented, world record holder musician and multi-instrumentalist

Neil is the only child. His Mother Sukhbinder Kaur is a registered nurse and his Dad Rajan Nayyar is in the IT sector. And what is mystifying is that no one in his family is into music or none of them are in the entertainment industry.

Not only that, apart from music, Neil is also a Black Belt in Martial Arts (Kung Fu) and also loves to sing and take lessons regularly. His parents recognized his natural abilities when he began playing a drum set at only five years of age.

Neil quickly moved on from the drums to mastering both the piano and the guitar. Soon after this accomplishment, the young musician was then inspired by a story about a gentleman who was deemed a “multi-instrumentalist” because of his ability to play twenty-three instruments. Inspiration leads to action and Neil was recently honored with the Assist Foundation’s World Record for his ability to play 107 musical instruments.

Given his achievements in the music scene and his abilities, one would be forgiven for thinking that Neil is approaching his mid-life but would be surprised to learn that he has just entered his teenage life. While some musicians have mastered a few instruments Neil has broken all the records. At the age of twelve years, he broke the record that had been set by a twenty-seven years old instrumentalist to play 44 instruments.

One year later, he almost tripled the number of instruments that he could play when the number moved to 107 settings, a record which most people think would be hard to beat by anybody who dares challenge the prowess of this young artist.At this age, most of the kids can only sing along to the tunes they hear from the media; and they are way off the tune. But for this super kid, it was a walkover, being able to play instruments in a way that most people would not do. Upon discovering the talent, they registered him for summer camps where he learned how to play several instruments.

He has music teachers spanning different parts of the world; China, India, Italy among other places where he works through skype. Neil is a symbol of uncompromising passion and persistence. He spends 8-9 hours a day practicing the instruments. Neil Nayyar is now one of the most searched names on Google and Yahoo, and his incredible journey has been covered by various TV channels, and multiple national news broadcasters have called Nayyar for interviews and congratulated him on this amazing feat.

He is also recognized by Medal of Mayor by Mayor STEVE Ly of Elk Grove, he was invited to perform National anthem for City of Elk Grove to honor the Sikh Police cop who was killed in Houston Texas (Candle Light event). Last week, he was invited to perform at United Nations Sacramento Chapter for Climate Change event. His name also came in magazine “SACTOWN” under Best of the city in oct 2019 edition.Neil is awarded Medal of Mayor by City of Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly for his accomplishments in Music.

Neil has been awarded World Record by another Organization, World Records India.Recently Neil performed National Anthem for Harlem Globetrotters at Golden 1 Sacramento. He is also going to audition (National Anthem) for Sacramento River Cats (Baseball Game).

He also sent audition for Carnegie Hall’s NYO2 Program.”He will possibly be going to launch with AR REHMAN. “Neil is working on his Album with Mr. Prasanna, Carnatic fusion Guitarist who is Guitarist for A R Rehman many music projects including Bollywood Movies.

Last year, he was also invited to perform for fundraising event of Vice President Joe Biden, We hope he will find great success in future. Surely Niels wellwishers couldn’t wait to witness him breaking more records and achieving great success.

