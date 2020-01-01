NEET UG 2020 registration last date extended till 6 January

The aspiring candidates, who have not been able to apply on the Online Application Form due to heavy rush on the website, can apply till 6th January upto 11:50 P.M.

This is being done in view of a number of requests received in this regard. But, the date of correction in particulars in the online application form will remain the same i.e. from 15th January 2020 to upto 11.50 p.m on 31st January 2020.

Applicants from the Kashmir Valley, Leh and Kargil can submit the application form offline at the Nodal Centres fixed by National Testing Agency upto 6th January.