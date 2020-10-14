NEET re-exam today for students who missed it due to COVID-19 restrictions

The re-examination will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm today.

After the Supreme Court’s directions, the National Testing Agency NTA is holding the examination again for students who were not eligible to appear for the exam due to the ongoing pandemic.

The combined result of 13th September and 14th October will be declared on 16th October. Candidates, who were either COVID-19 positive or were in containment zones on 13th September and missed the test then, are eligible for the second attempt of the exam.

Of the 15.97 lakh candidates who registered, 14.37 lakh students appeared for the exam on 13th September.The remaining 1.6 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam in the second attempt.

NEET is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country.