The national medical entrance exam, NEET, has been postponed in view of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, since parents and students have to travel to different examination centres, to avoid any inconvenience to them, he has directed National Testing Agency to postpone NEET (UG) 2020 and JEE(Main) till last week of May.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) was scheduled for May 3.