NEC releases detailed guideline to be followed in 4th phase of nationwide lockdown

All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA will remain prohibited even in the fourth phase of lockdown. Apart from this Metro Rail Services will also remain suspended.

Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions will remain closed. Online distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.



Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will also remain closed as earlier. However, hospitality services meant for Health or Government officials, healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities are allowed to remain open.

Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens only for home delivery of food items.



All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. Sports complexes and stadiums will be permitted to open, however, spectators will not be allowed.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other type of gatherings and large congregations remain to be prohibited. All religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Inter-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the States involved will be permitted in the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown. However, intra-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses would be allowed as decided by the respective State or Union Territory government.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for movement of persons is to be strictly followed. National Directives for COVID-19 Management shall be followed throughout the country.



The delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will be decided by the respective State and UT Governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

No relaxation has been extended to the Containment zones. Movement of individuals, except for essential activities, has been strictly prohibited between 7 in the evening till 7 in the morning.

Government has also advised that people above 65 years of age and those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home.

With a view to ensure safety in offices and workplaces, employees on best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu app is installed by all employees in their phones.

All States and Union Territories have been asked to ensure seamless inter-State and intra-State movement of medical professionals, nurses and para medical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances. Inter-State movement of all types of goods and cargo including empty trucks remains allowed.

