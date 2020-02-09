Sunday , February 9 2020
Nearly 9 thousand cases disposed off by National Lok Adalats across J&K and Ladakh

The Adalats were held under the overall supervision of Chief Justice J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal and under the guidance of J&K High Court judge, Justice Rajesh Bindal.

Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority said, more than 13 thousand 500 cases were taken up by 124 Benches constituted for the daylong Lok Adalats.

During the proceedings, nearly 9 thousand cases were disposed off and an amount of nearly 15 Crore rupees was awarded as compensation or settlement in various cases including civil, criminal, labour disputes and others.

