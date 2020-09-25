Nearly 15 lakh tests conducted in last 24 hours; COVID recovery rate reaches 81.74 pct

With a cumulative testing figure of around 6 crore 89 lakh 28 thousand 440, India continues to be one of the countries across the world conducting the highest number of daily tests.

Starting from just one testing lab at National Institute of Virology, Pune in January this year, the country today has one thousand 818 labs for testing Covid samples which includes one thousand 84 government and 734 private labs.

Average daily tests have increased by nearly 4 times in a span of two months. It stands at around 12 lakh tests in the recent weeks. Tests done per million of the population have also risen manifold in a span of 2 months and currently stand at over 48 thousand per million of the population.

Despite increase in testing the positivity rate remains low and currently hovers around 8.5 per cent. Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Jharkhand and Telangana are among the states recording a positivity rate even lower than 5 per cent.

The country is registering a continuous increase in the number of patients recovered from COVID-19. With recovery of over 81 thousand people in the last 24 hours the total recovery tally has crossed over 47 lakh 56 thousand . The overall recovery rate has now reached 81.74 per cent.

The Health Ministry has said that the gap between recovered cases and active cases is progressively growing wide. Actual caseload of the country currently comprises only 16.67 per cent of the total positive cases. The number of recovered patients has overtaken the active cases by nearly 5 times. Unprecedented surge in COVID recoveries with more than 100 per cent increase in patients recovered and discharged in the last one month has also been reported.

The Health Ministry has informed that the sustained high recovery rate is fuelled by 9 states and Union Territories reporting recovery rate of over 80 per cent. These states include Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Gujarat among others.

The ministry has informed that aggressive measures for early identification, prompt and effective treatment and enhanced clinical skills of ICU doctors have led to progressive enhancement of India’s total recoveries.

Early identification through wide scale testing, prompt and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home as well as facility isolations, have actively led to a high recovery rate in the country. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.59 per cent. India has progressively maintained a low Case Fatality Rate compared to the global average.

In the last 24 hours, 86 thousand 52 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases to 58 lakh 18 thousand 571. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 9 lakh 70 thousand and 116. In the last 24 hours, one thousand 141 deaths have been reported taking the toll to 92 thousand 290.