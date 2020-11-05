Nearly 12.10 lakh COVID samples tested in last 24 hrs across country

With nearly 12 lakh 10 thousand COVID samples tested in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing figure has reached over 11 crore 42 lakh mark.

The Union Government and Indian Council of Medical Research have scaled up the testing infrastructure in a calibrated manner.

India’s testing capacity has touched 15 lakh per day ensuring easily accessible COVID-19 tests for all.



Health Ministry has said that very high levels of testing lead to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases. It said, this also leads to low Fatality Rate.



Starting from just one testing lab at National Institute of Virology, Pune, in January this year, the country today has two thousand 51 labs for testing COVID samples which includes one thousand 134 government and 917 private labs.