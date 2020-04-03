NE Region’s international border is effectively closed to enforce lockdown: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Minister held a detailed review with the officers of the Ministry, North Eastern Council, NEC and North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited, NEDFI in view of the COVID 19 pandemic. He reviewed measures to fight the virus in the North Eastern Region. The Minister was informed that hundred percent work of the Ministry was being done on e-Office.

The lockdown in the North Eastern Region states is being effectively enforced and approximately 5500 kilometres long international border has been effectively closed.

All officers and staff of Ministry of DoNER and its organizations and PSUs have contributed one day’s salary to PM-CARES fund. NEDFI is contributing Rs Two Crore to PM-CARES fund out of their CSR funds.