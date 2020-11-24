NDRF’s preparedness for Cyclonic Strom ‘NIVAR’

It is Very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.

Cyclone “NIVAR” is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th Nov 2020 late evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

A close watch is kept over the system. NDRF HQ, Commandants of battalions located at Tamilnadu and Andhra Pradesh are in coordination with the respective state authorities.

In view of the IMD forecast and requirements projected by the State Authorities, 22 teams (12 teams in Tamilnadu, 03 teams in Puducherry and 07 teams in Andhra Pradesh) have been pre-positioned at likely affected areas.

Teams have been kept reserve at Guntur (AP), Thrissur (Kerala) and Mundli (Odisha) to meet additional requirement.

All teams have reliable wireless & Satellite communications, tree cutters/ pole cutters for post land fall restoration, if need arises.

In view of the current COVID-19 scenario, NDRF teams are equipped with appropriate PPE.

NDRF is working in close coordination with the district and local administration. Awareness program is being conducted for all citizens in the form of information about cyclone, do’s & don’ts and information about COVID-19 in affected areas and measures to prevent it.

All deployed teams are assisting the local administration in evacuation of the people from the areas that are likely to be affected by the cyclone. NDRF is spreading a sense of security among the community that teams are available at your service and will remain present in the area until the situation returns to normal so that the public does not panic.

Report by: Sudhakar Das