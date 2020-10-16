NDRF continues to operate in flood affected southern states | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

30 fully equipped teams of NDRF are deployed in the flood affected southern states to assist civil administration in rescue and relief operations.

Today, NDRF teams have rescued about 200 stranded person from Solapur district of Maharashtra and evacuated more than 600 persons in flood affected cities Hyderabad & Rangareddy of Telangana and East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

During the last 03 days, Teams have rescued 540 people and evacuated about 5,000 persons to safer places in the 04 flood affected states. Rescue Operations are still going on in coordination with civil administration.

Total 108 teams of the NDRF comprising of modern rescue equipments are deployed in various parts of the country for prompt response during flood and other emergencies.

During the rescue and relief operation, NDRF teams are providing immediate relief to the victims and are strictly following the guidelines and protocols regarding COVID-19.

Director General, NDRF is personally supervising the Flood rescue Operations. A 24*7, NDRF control room is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and is in touch with other agencies/stakeholders.