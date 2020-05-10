NDMA issues guidelines on reopening industrial institutions

The guidelines have been issued in view of Vishakhapatnam chemical leak incident.

The states have been asked to maintain preparedness of the disaster management system.

NDMA has instructed industries to take all necessary precautions.

Industries have been advised not to fall for the high target race, as soon as the factory starts, first trial or test run should be done properly.

The guidelines have also mandated continuous testing of all devices under Safety Protocols .

Moreover, Employees should be made aware of safety norms and if the industries face problems, they can seek cooperation from the state and the administration.

