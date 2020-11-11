NDA victory celebration: PM Modi thanks women voters

Everyone is asking how did this happen? We can find an answer in yesterday’s results. The people of India are repeatedly making it clear that the chance to serve the country will be given to those who work sincerely towards the country’s development, the PM said.

Calling women voters ‘silent majority’ the Prime Minister said they have been backing the BJP in all the polls.

From Ujjawala scheme or water to every household, women were the main beneficiaries and voted in huge numbers for the NDA in recently concluded Bihar polls. Bihar witnessed a thrilling contest for the 243 assembly seats, with the NDA winning 125 seats in the 243-member state assembly against 110 by the RJD-led grand alliance thereby paving the way for a fourth successive term for JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar in office.