NDA to meet in Patna to discuss govt formation in Bihar

Talking to reporters in Patna yesterday, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar said, people have given their mandate to the NDA and it will form the government in the state. He said, leaders of all four NDA parties – JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party will meet to discuss the formation of a new government.

He said, every aspect of the formation of the government will be discussed at the meeting. Nitish Kumar said they have not yet finalised the date for oath taking and it will be decided later.